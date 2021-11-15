Buffett Foundation funds a grant for human trafficking legal services

DECATUR — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has funded a $2 million grant for the Legal Aid Society of Metropolitan Family Services, a Northern Illinois legal agency.
The resources will fund and expand legal services and outreach to agricultural workers in Central and Northern Illinois who are at risk for human trafficking. The grant will allow the organization to establish a new location near Illinois’ agricultural district, according to the agency.
The legal team will be made up of three attorneys and one paralegal. They will assist clients in reporting trafficking cases to law enforcement, provide victim rights advocacy, assist in immigration matters including T-visas, work with federal agencies on wage claims and workplace violations and file civil litigation to recover lost wages and damages.
This grant will also support an outreach team based out of LAS’ headquarters in Chicago, who will travel throughout Northern and Central Illinois.
Some of what the Buffett Foundation has funded in Macon County
Community Care Campus
Decatur school district
Macon County recycling facility
Macon County
City of Decatur
Macon County
Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center
Boys & Girls Club of Decatur
Dove Inc.
Children's Museum of Illinois
Macon County
United Way
City of Decatur
Law Enforcement Training Center
Decatur Park District
Decatur Park District
Decatur Park District
Other donations
Other donations
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR