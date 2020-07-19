You are the owner of this article.
Bullet goes through Decatur woman's garage and shatters car window, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she woke up Saturday to find a bullet had gone through her garage wall and shattered the driver’s side window of her car parked inside.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 41-year-old woman, who lives in the 700 block of West Division Street, reported the damage Saturday afternoon.

“She said the damage was not present the previous evening,” added Copeland. “But she did not recall hearing any disturbances in the night that would account for the damage and we had no ‘shots-fired’ calls in the area.”

