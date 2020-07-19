Bullet goes through Decatur woman's garage and shatters car window, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she woke up Saturday to find a bullet had gone through her garage wall and shattered the driver’s side window of her car parked inside.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 41-year-old woman, who lives in the 700 block of West Division Street, reported the damage Saturday afternoon.

“She said the damage was not present the previous evening,” added Copeland. “But she did not recall hearing any disturbances in the night that would account for the damage and we had no ‘shots-fired’ calls in the area.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.