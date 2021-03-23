Bullet meant for Decatur man hits his son instead, police report

DECATUR — Police reports about the shooting and severe wounding of a 15-year-old Decatur boy say he was gunned down by a man who was aiming at the boy’s father.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police described the victim’s father confronting several men from Springfield in a dispute in the front yard of a house in the 1500 block of North Church Street around 3 a.m. Monday.

The father, aged 36, is said to have gotten between his son and the boy’s 18-year-old sister who were caught-up in the argument and was trying to keep them separated. The father’s action prompted the men from Springfield, who had been leaving, to get involved in the fracas and “words were exchanged by all parties,” according to a sworn affidavit.

“...(The father) removed a dark colored firearm from his front sweatshirt pocket and displayed it,” said Detective Jason Kuchelmeister. “(A witness) advised without warning one of the subjects from Springfield also now displayed a firearm and fired it once in the direction of (the father); however, striking (the 15-year-old son) in the groin area.”