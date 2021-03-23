 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullet meant for Decatur man hits his son instead, police report
0 comments
alert top story

Bullet meant for Decatur man hits his son instead, police report

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police reports about the shooting and severe wounding of a 15-year-old Decatur boy say he was gunned down by a man who was aiming at the boy’s father.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police described the victim’s father confronting several men from Springfield in a dispute in the front yard of a house in the 1500 block of North Church Street around 3 a.m. Monday.

The father, aged 36, is said to have gotten between his son and the boy’s 18-year-old sister who were caught-up in the argument and was trying to keep them separated. The father’s action prompted the men from Springfield, who had been leaving, to get involved in the fracas and “words were exchanged by all parties,” according to a sworn affidavit.

“...(The father) removed a dark colored firearm from his front sweatshirt pocket and displayed it,” said Detective Jason Kuchelmeister. “(A witness) advised without warning one of the subjects from Springfield also now displayed a firearm and fired it once in the direction of (the father); however, striking (the 15-year-old son) in the groin area.”

The teenager was rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment and an update on his condition was not available Tuesday. A 21-year-old Springfield man was arrested by that city’s police department Monday afternoon and booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The father was also arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. Kuchelmeister said evidence from family members described the father as having showed off the handgun he carried during a “live” social media chat on Facebook the previous day.

“(A witness) stated this conversation concerned protecting (the father’s 15-year-old son) as some of his friends have been recently shot and rumors were indicating his residence was next to be shot at,” Kuchelmeister added.

The father’s legal troubles don’t end with the gun charges, however. Before he was booked on those offenses, the father had earlier been arrested on two preliminary counts of aggravated domestic battery.

Police accuse him of punching and ripping out the hair of the 18-year-old sister, who is also six weeks pregnant. He is also accused of repeatedly punching the victim’s 17-year-old sister in the face.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that the father remains in custody with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News