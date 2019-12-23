You are the owner of this article.
California man pleads not guilty to child sex crimes in Mount Zion and Decatur
California man pleads not guilty to child sex crimes in Mount Zion and Decatur

DECATUR — Robert N. Meola, arrested where he now lives in California and brought back to face child sex crime charges stemming from incidents in the Mount Zion and Decatur area, is pleading not guilty on all counts.

Meola, 44, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child aged under 13. He also is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 18 and waived a formal hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him. The case was placed on the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6. Meola has retained private defense counsel and remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to bond out.

The Mount Zion Police Department previously told the Herald & Review that the case came to light when a victim came forward in July to make a sexual assault complaint. Police were told the alleged assaults occurred between 2005 and 2008 while the victim lived in both Mount Zion and Decatur.

Mount Zion officers conducted numerous interviews in their investigation and also worked with law enforcement agencies in Texas and Utah. Mount Zion police Lt. Mike Foster said those agencies also interviewed the victim and other witnesses before Mount Zion officers obtained an arrest warrant on Oct. 24. Meola was taken into custody Nov. 4 in San Diego in an operation involving U.S. Marshals.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

