DECATUR — Police have arrested a Decatur man in connection with a string of burglaries on the city's north side and downtown area, official said.
The Decatur Police Department has responded to at least eight business burglaries on the area of Pershing Road and U.S. 51 since June 15, as recently reported in the Herald & Review.
Officers said they believed the burglaries to be perpetrated by the same individual based on crime scene patterns and suspect description.
The department received a report of a burglary in progress at a business downtown on Merchant Street at around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a social media post from Police Chief Shane Brandel. Responding officers located and, after a brief pursuit, arrested a 24-year-old man.
According to the ensuing investigation, officers said, two downtown businesses were broken into on Sunday night, and an attempt was made to burglarize a third.
Officers then extended their investigation from Sunday night's burglaries into the north side burglaries. A search of the location the man was staying revealed evidence related to the north side burglaries, Brandel wrote.
Officers then booked the man into the Macon County Jail on seven preliminary charges of burglary and one count of resisting a peace officer. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
A check of jail records show the man remains in custody awaiting a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
"I want to commend the citizen who contacted DPD when they saw the burglary happening last night," Brandel wrote on the department's Facebook page. "That call, and that community partnership, is what led to this arrest. I also want to commend the responding officers for their teamwork and diligent effort to continue with the investigation and linking all of the burglaries together."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS or the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711.
