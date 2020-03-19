Cameron T. Taylor gets 18-year sentence for murder of Decatur man

DECATUR — A man involved in a drug deal where the alleged Decatur dealer was shot to death has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Cameron T. Taylor, 22, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 13 and pleaded guilty to a charge of second degree murder. The plea was part of a sentencing and plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Caleb Brown, that saw four counts of first degree murder dismissed.
The sentence is day for day eligible for credit and Taylor also received credit for time he’s spent in the Macon County Jail since his arrest eight months after the crime, which had occurred the night of Jan. 27, 2018.
Decatur Police reports about the case described how Nathaniel D. Majors, 22, died after being shot multiple times in his home in the 2000 block of North Graceland Avenue.
Detective Timothy Wittmer said Taylor had visited Majors to negotiate the purchase of $1,000-worth of cannabis. Wittmer said Majors' girlfriend had raised the alarm and texted family members after becoming worried about how long the transaction was taking. A brother of Majors had later arrived at the house to find his sibling mortally wounded.
Taylor, picked out of a photo-lineup by witnesses, had been sought by police and was found and arrested in Tennessee in August and extradited back to Decatur in September 2018.
Wittmer said Taylor had initially denied everything but later admitted he had gone to see Majors in a failed scheme to buy drugs using counterfeit cash.
