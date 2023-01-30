 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candlelight vigil planned for mistreated dog that died

DECATUR — A candlelight vigil for Blue, the dog who died due to cold temperatures in December, will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Central Park.

Blue was an 11-year-old pit bull who died after being rescued with four other dogs from a home on North Taylor Avenue in December. The dogs’ living conditions were reported to Macon County Animal Control and Care Center by concerned citizens. Four of the dogs are in the custody of animal control, while Blue could not be saved and was euthanized by a veterinarian.

Mark Miller, Jr., 42, and Nyssa Richards, 39, were both charged with animal cruelty and neglect. They were cited and given a notice to appear with a court date set for March 14.

The Justice for Blue group hopes to raise awareness for animal welfare issues.

Those attending are asked to bring electric candles for safety’s sake, and 100 blue-colored tea lights will be available for the first 100 to arrive. Organizers ask that you leave your own animal companions at home due to the cold temperatures expected.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

