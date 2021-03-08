Car flips over in Decatur crash and spills weapons, police say

DECATUR — Three men driving around Decatur with illegal weapons in their car soon found themselves under arrest after the vehicle crashed and flipped over on its roof in front of a police officer.

A sworn affidavit said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday at East Center Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, watched by Decatur police Officer Jacob Stewart.

He described the vehicle lying with its wheels in the air in the intersection and, roughly 10-15 feet north of the flipped car, the officer said he found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the roadway. A fully loaded magazine was also found close by the vehicle.

“I located this firearm in such close proximity to the vehicle and its occupants that it is reasonable to believe the handgun came from the vehicle,” Stewart said in the affidavit. “Another handgun was recovered directly underneath the vehicle when it was flipped back over onto its four wheels.”

Stewart said this was another loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol with a full magazine still inserted into the weapon.