 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car flips over in Decatur crash and spills weapons, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Car flips over in Decatur crash and spills weapons, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Three men driving around Decatur with illegal weapons in their car soon found themselves under arrest after the vehicle crashed and flipped over on its roof in front of a police officer.

A sworn affidavit said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday at East Center Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, watched by Decatur police Officer Jacob Stewart.

He described the vehicle lying with its wheels in the air in the intersection and, roughly 10-15 feet north of the flipped car, the officer said he found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the roadway. A fully loaded magazine was also found close by the vehicle.

“I located this firearm in such close proximity to the vehicle and its occupants that it is reasonable to believe the handgun came from the vehicle,” Stewart said in the affidavit. “Another handgun was recovered directly underneath the vehicle when it was flipped back over onto its four wheels.”

Stewart said this was another loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol with a full magazine still inserted into the weapon.

Stewart said neither of the two guns checked to be stolen but he said none of the men, two aged 20 and the other aged 19, possessed FOID cards and all were booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, both of the 20-year-olds were also booked on unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charges as both turned out to be on probation for previous felony weapons convictions.

Stewart said one of the 20-year-old’s refused comment while being questioned and the other two men both claimed to know nothing about the weapons. They are also quoted as claiming police would not find their “DNA and fingerprints” on any of the guns.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that all three men had bonded out: the 20-year-olds on bail set at $100,000 and $75,000, while the 19-year-old posted bond on bail set at $50,000; police said he had no previous felony convictions.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News