Car flips over in Decatur crash and spills weapons, police say

DECATUR — Three men driving around Decatur with illegal weapons in their car soon found themselves under arrest after the vehicle crashed and flipped over on its roof in front of a police officer.
A sworn affidavit said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday at East Center Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, watched by Decatur police Officer Jacob Stewart.
He described the vehicle lying with its wheels in the air in the intersection and, roughly 10-15 feet north of the flipped car, the officer said he found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the roadway. A fully loaded magazine was also found close by the vehicle.
“I located this firearm in such close proximity to the vehicle and its occupants that it is reasonable to believe the handgun came from the vehicle,” Stewart said in the affidavit. “Another handgun was recovered directly underneath the vehicle when it was flipped back over onto its four wheels.”
Stewart said this was another loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol with a full magazine still inserted into the weapon.
Stewart said neither of the two guns checked to be stolen but he said none of the men, two aged 20 and the other aged 19, possessed FOID cards and all were booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
In addition, both of the 20-year-olds were also booked on unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charges as both turned out to be on probation for previous felony weapons convictions.
Stewart said one of the 20-year-old’s refused comment while being questioned and the other two men both claimed to know nothing about the weapons. They are also quoted as claiming police would not find their “DNA and fingerprints” on any of the guns.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that all three men had bonded out: the 20-year-olds on bail set at $100,000 and $75,000, while the 19-year-old posted bond on bail set at $50,000; police said he had no previous felony convictions.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid