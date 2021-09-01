 Skip to main content
Career burglar arrested for warehouse break-in

DECATUR — A Decatur man with a long list of prior convictions for theft-related offenses was arrested on Monday at the Macon County jail on the preliminary charge of burglary.

According to a sworn affidavit, the owner of a warehouse in the 800 block of West King Street reported the burglary to police in July. Decatur police observed the door had been pulled away and the door itself was dented. They also found a crowbar on the ground.

The warehouse was equipped with video surveillance and the video showed two subjects using the crowbar to gain entry, then rummaging through items in the warehouse, the affidavit said. One of them then approached the camera and disconnected the wires. A Decatur detective recognized that man from previous encounters and compared that image to a known photo of the man.

That man is on parole for burglary and has an extensive history of offenses dating back to 1988. Since his most recent release in May, he has had four felony arrests, three of them for burglary, including this one.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

