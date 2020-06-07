You are the owner of this article.
Case of dead dog found hanging from Decatur walkway under investigation
Case of dead dog found hanging from Decatur walkway under investigation

DECATUR — Macon County Animal Control officers are investigating how a dead dog came to be hanging from an elevated pedestrian walkway in the Jasper Street road tunnel that passes under the railroad line just north of Eldorado Street in Decatur.

The pit bull was found early Friday morning after police were alerted by multiple passers-by on the busy road, according to Sgt. Jason Brown with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, who spoke to the Herald & Review on Sunday.

Asked if the dog died from being hung or was already dead when tied there, Brown said: “It’s not really certain. Animal Control is investigating what happened.”

Animal Control command officers were not available Sunday and Brown said he didn’t know if anyone had come forward to claim the animal as their pet. “As far as I know, they haven’t,” he added.

He said anyone witch information about the dog should contact Animal Control or the Sheriff’s Office. The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center can be reached at (217) 425-4508 or call the Sheriff’s Office at (217) 424-1319.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

