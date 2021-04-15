Case of driver accused of fleeing fatal Decatur crash now headed for trial

DECATUR — The case of Malik O. Lewis, the Decatur driver who denies charges of fleeing from a head-on car crash in which one woman was killed and three other people were injured, now looks set for a jury trial.
Lewis, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Thursday with his defense attorney, Paul Chiligiris, for what was scheduled as a status hearing.
Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Pfohl told Judge Jeffrey Geisler that the case was heading for trial and Geisler then scheduled it for another hearing June 8.
“Mr. Chiligiris, if you would come up with some type of agreement on this matter, certainly I can take care of it before that time,” said the judge.
Such an agreement is likely to be some kind of a plea deal, and both sides will have much to discuss. The crash dates to the night of May 25 when the Macon County Sheriff’s Office says Lewis’s car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Jasper and East Condit streets.
Decatur woman Jameela Cunningham, 27, was later pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital; she was four months pregnant with her first child at the time of her death. Three other people were injured but survived, and Lewis faces eight counts charging him with legal variations on leaving the scene of an accident involving both death and injury.
Police reports from the time said officers used DNA evidence to help identify Lewis, who was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail by June 8. His bail was set at $150,000 but jail records show he was released the same day after posting a bond of $15,000.
Prosecutors also presented a new charge against Lewis at Thursday’s hearing: violation of probation. Court records show he was placed on probation in November 2019 for 24 months after pleading guilty to driving while license revoked or suspended.
Geisler told Lewis the violation charge says he failed to report to the probation office on five different occasions. The judge told him he would review the status of the violation charge when Lewis appears for the June 8 hearing.
