Case of driver accused of fleeing fatal Decatur crash now headed for trial

DECATUR — The case of Malik O. Lewis, the Decatur driver who denies charges of fleeing from a head-on car crash in which one woman was killed and three other people were injured, now looks set for a jury trial.

Lewis, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Thursday with his defense attorney, Paul Chiligiris, for what was scheduled as a status hearing.

Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Pfohl told Judge Jeffrey Geisler that the case was heading for trial and Geisler then scheduled it for another hearing June 8.

“Mr. Chiligiris, if you would come up with some type of agreement on this matter, certainly I can take care of it before that time,” said the judge.

Such an agreement is likely to be some kind of a plea deal, and both sides will have much to discuss. The crash dates to the night of May 25 when the Macon County Sheriff’s Office says Lewis’s car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Jasper and East Condit streets.

