Case of State Trooper involved in fatal Decatur collision now headed for bench trial

The filing of the new charge against Denning came after the prosecutor and defense attorney James Elmore met with Judge Thomas Griffith previously to discuss the case. This type of meeting is known as a “402 Conference” in which the judge will hear about a defendant’s background, consider the charges and participate in negotiations leading to a possible plea deal. The defendant is not present and can reject any outcome but not ask for another judge.

Griffith and the attorneys met again briefly before the start of Thursday’s short hearing and then the new charge against Denning was announced in open court. Denning was not heard to enter a formal plea to it.

Griffith checked with Denning about being sure he understood the trial by jury rights he was giving up in favor of a bench trial where only the judge would hear the case.

“You understand that a jury trial is where 12 citizens from this county would hear your case and the state would have to prove the charge or charges to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt and the jury verdict must be unanimous… you understand those things?” asked Griffith.

“Yes, sir,” replied Denning, who stood in the public gallery.