Case of State Trooper involved in fatal Decatur collision now headed for bench trial

DECATUR — The case of the now retired Illinois State Police trooper accused of causing the death of a Decatur mother in a high-speed collision four years ago is headed for a bench trial on January 6.
Former Master Sgt. Jeffrey A. Denning appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday where he agreed to waive his right to a jury trial.
Denning has pleaded not guilty to a previously filed charge of reckless homicide in the death of mother-of-two Kelly E. Wilson, 26, who was killed when Denning’s squad car was in collision with her van on the night of May 7, 2016. Denning retired in 2018, the year he was first charged.
Special prosecutor Edwin Parkinson filed an additional, lesser count of reckless conduct against Denning, 52, during Thursday’s court proceeding. Denning, dressed in a gray suit and blue dress shirt and tie, agreed to waive a formal reading of the new charge against him.
Reckless conduct is a Class A misdemeanor, while reckless homicide is a Class 3 felony. Based on experience in other court cases, prosecutors typically file lesser charges if they believe the more serious charge might not be proved.
The filing of the new charge against Denning came after the prosecutor and defense attorney James Elmore met with Judge Thomas Griffith previously to discuss the case. This type of meeting is known as a “402 Conference” in which the judge will hear about a defendant’s background, consider the charges and participate in negotiations leading to a possible plea deal. The defendant is not present and can reject any outcome but not ask for another judge.
Griffith and the attorneys met again briefly before the start of Thursday’s short hearing and then the new charge against Denning was announced in open court. Denning was not heard to enter a formal plea to it.
Griffith checked with Denning about being sure he understood the trial by jury rights he was giving up in favor of a bench trial where only the judge would hear the case.
“You understand that a jury trial is where 12 citizens from this county would hear your case and the state would have to prove the charge or charges to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt and the jury verdict must be unanimous… you understand those things?” asked Griffith.
“Yes, sir,” replied Denning, who stood in the public gallery.
State Police crash experts who investigated the fatal collision said Denning had been traveling northbound on Oakland Avenue at speeds of more than 100 mph and had hit the brakes to slow to 85 mph when the fatal crash happened. The speed limit on Oakland is 35 mph and police concluded Wilson had pulled out in front of Denning’s squad car. Witnesses said she had stopped and looked both ways before driving onto Oakland at the stop intersection with Harrison Street. She was later found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.094%. The legal limit for driving in Illinois is 0.08.
Denning had been rushing to answer an emergency call following the shooting of a police officer in Mahomet. The shooter, Dracy “Clint” Pendleton, was thought to be fleeing on Interstate 72 and Denning’s mission was to try and intercept him.
Pendleton was later been cornered by police on May 15 in the Shawnee National Forest and was shot dead in a gun battle with lawmen.
