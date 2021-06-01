 Skip to main content
Champaign street renamed in honor of Chris Oberheim

The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim is held Wednesday. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout last week. 

DECATUR — The Champaign City Council has approved dedicating a street in honor of Decatur native Officer Chris Oberheim, who died in a shootout last month.

University Avenue between Neil and Chestnut streets will be Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue following the council's vote Monday. 

"Officer Chris Oberheim possessed a great love for his community and his work, and he carried out his duties with the greatest passion and devotion," the resolution reads in part.

Oberheim, 44, a father of four, had been with the Champaign Police Department since 2008 after seven years with the Decatur Police Department. 

He was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 19 at a Champaign apartment building. Officer Jeffrey Creel was wounded in the incident. 

Suspect Darion Lafayette, 24, was fatally shot.

First responders from across the country attended Oberheim's funeral services last week 

"Throughout the course of his career, he earned the admiration of this Council, the City Administration, his superior officers, his peers, and the people he protected, and answered the call to serve the public," the resolution reads. 

FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service. 

