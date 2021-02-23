 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charge filed after Decatur brothers in their 30s fight over pizza
0 comments
top story

Charge filed after Decatur brothers in their 30s fight over pizza

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Jail records showed a Decatur man remained in custody Tuesday, accused of repeatedly punching his younger brother in the face in an argument over a Little Caesars pizza.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police doesn’t say why the 39-year-old and his 34-year-old sibling got into a dispute over the food the night of Feb. 15 at a home in the 1500 block of South Fairview Avenue.

Patrol Officer Jeremy Spears said the younger brother described being punched “multiple times” and was left with a bleeding split lip as a result of the attack.

Spears said he questioned the older brother who did not deny throwing the punches. “He stated (his brother) would not shut up when they were arguing,” said Spears. “He stated he ‘punched’ (his brother) in the face multiple times because he kept ‘running his mouth.’”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The older brother was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. His bail is set at $10,000, meaning he must post $1,000 to bond out. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from his sibling.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News