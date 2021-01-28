Charges announced against three men accused of meth dealing in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke released details of three arrests targeting alleged drug dealers in separate, unrelated cases.

On Jan. 4, her office filed 13 charges against Michael E. Williams, Jr. of Pana. He is pleading not guilty to five counts of dealing in methamphetamine, one count of meth possession and seven charges alleging armed violence. He was arraigned Jan. 22 after an investigation involving the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group Task Force, a combined group of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Williams, 52, is being held in the Shelby County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

A slate of six charges were filed against Nicholas V. Barfield of Flora on Jan. 20. Shelby County Circuit Court records show he has yet to enter a plea on charges of both dealing in and manufacturing meth, meth possession and possession of meth-making materials.

He is also charged with using a vehicle or property to aid his crimes while having a previous conviction for manufacturing meth, and further charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police. His case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.