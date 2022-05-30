Charges could be filed later in Decatur teen's shooting, police say

DECATUR — Police on Monday confirmed that the shooting of a 14-year-old Decatur boy appeared to be accidental, but said charges could be filed at a later time.

Sgt. Steven Carroll said in a statement that a 15-year-old and 8-year-old, as well as several adults, were also present at the scene of the shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

Authorities previously said that police and firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of West Elm Street at 3:16 p.m. and found the boy with a wound to his neck/jaw area.

Initial medical reports from the scene said the injury appeared to be non life-threatening. “He was talking and walking,” said Neil Elder, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department.

Carroll on Monday said officers had processed the crime scene and interviewed witnesses. "Initial interviews and investigations were conducted and it appears, at this time, the shooting was accidental," he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2736) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0