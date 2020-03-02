2 charges dropped, but Decatur man gets 10-year sentence for drug, gun charges

DECATUR — Charges of terrorism/making a false threat and being a felon in possession of a weapon were dismissed against Decatur man Ricko Blaylock Jr., but he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to unrelated drugs and weapons charges.

Blaylock, 31, had been arrested Aug. 6 on the terrorism and weapons charge after prosecutors accused him of using a knife to threaten a fellow kitchen employee at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Forsyth where they both worked.

Prosecutors said Blaylock, who had denied all charges, had later sent threatening text messages saying he would kill the other employee and would “shoot that (expletive) up.”

But the charges were dropped when Blaylock appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Feb. 21 in advance of a jury trial that had been scheduled for Feb. 24. At the same appearance, Blaylock had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a weapon by a felon, charges that were first filed in February 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years on the drugs charge and another 10 years on the weapons offense, the second sentence ordered to run concurrently with the first.

