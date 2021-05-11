Charges filed after Decatur brothers fight over woman, police say

DECATUR — A drunken argument between 46-year-old Decatur twin brothers over a woman ended bloody when one of them hit the other in the head with a bottle, police report.

“A Decatur Police Department officer observed and photographed the injury. The laceration required one staple to close it,” said Officer Alex Amaya.

The incident happened April 30 and police said they found and arrested the bottle-wielding brother May 2.

Amaya quotes the victim as telling him he had been up most of the night of April 30 drinking with his sibling until the argument broke out. Asked what the dispute was about, the victim used a derogatory slang term for a female.

The arrested brother was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and committing domestic battery while having three previous domestic battery convictions. He was released from the Macon County Jail after posting bond on bail set at $10,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000.

Conditions of his bail order the man to stay away from his twin.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

