Charges filed against Decatur man for hate crimes

DECATUR — A 37-year-old Decatur man is facing a preliminary charge of committing a hate crime after kicking in an apartment door and yelling about the the resident's sexual orientation, authorities said.

Police said the incident started as an argument at about 2 a.m. Monday on North Beth Boulevard in Decatur, then two of the people left before the 37-year-old returned.

“The (man) was spewing loud, clear comments regarding the victim’s perceived sexuality while kicking the door to his apartment,” the police report stated. “The (man) expressed he was going to kill (the victim) for being gay.”

The sworn statement said the resident told him not to come inside and had a kitchen knife for self-defense.

Officers saw black scuff marks and a large crack running vertically on the lock side of the apartment door, police said.

While in the hallway of the apartment complex, officers heard the man make loud statements implying his was homophobic. The statements were recorded on the officers body-worn cameras, police said.