Charles Gardner pleads guilty to 2018 fatal stabbing, sentenced to 28 years in prison

Hearing the confession were the victim's family members who were present Friday morning. Drew's parents concluded the hearing by sharing victim impact statements directed at Gardner.

The victim's mother, Rhonda Dillow, read aloud notes and poems of encouragement sent by those in the community who were impacted by her son, most recollecting fond memories of the 24-year-old.

Drew's father, Tim Drew, told Gardner "I forgive you," sharing a hope that he will find peace in his actions. Community support following Drew's death reflected familial values of faith as the parents mentioned several times the lasting impact their son had on those around him. Vigils honoring the man were held in the wake of his death in 2018.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

