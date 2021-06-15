Charleston man charged with injuring deputy in Moultrie County

SULLIVAN — A Charleston man has been charged with armed violence and other offenses during which a Moultrie County deputy was injured, officials said.

The Moultrie County State's Attorney's Office reported that Alexander W. Fritz, 25, also has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen/converted vehicle and with resisting a peace officer regarding the incident on Monday in a rural area of the county.

According to the state's attorney's office, Fritz was armed with a Ruger rifle while in possession of a stolen/converted vehicle at the time of his arrest. The charges also allege that Fritz resisted Deputy Robert Kidd's attempts to arrest him, which resulted in an injury to the deputy.

Judge Jeremy Richey set Fritz's bond at a level at which he would need to post $10,000 to be released from custody, the level that State's Attorney Tracy Weaver recommended.

Weaver reportedly cited Fritz's prior criminal history, including that he was placed on probation for residential burglary and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle less that a week ago in a Coles County case.

Court records show that Fritz entered voluntary guilty pleas on June 10 to the two Coles County charges, which had been filed on May 11 after he was arrested by the Charleston Police Department. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Fritz's next Moultrie County court date is scheduled for June 25, for an arraignment and preliminary hearing.

