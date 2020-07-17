Charleston man faces Cumberland County sex assault charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOLEDO — A Charleston man faces a sexual assault charge accusing him of a sex act with a Cumberland County girl.

Scott E.D. Ross, 22, was arrested on Wednesday after the incident was reported to Greenup police two days before, according to a news release Illinois State Police issued Friday.

The release said Ross is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl in August 2015, when she was younger than 13.

Cumberland County court records indicate that Ross has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in connection with the report. The offense is a felony that requires a prison sentence of six to 60 years with a conviction.

Ross remains jailed in Cumberland County with his bond set at a level requiring $10,000 to be posted for release. A bond requirement for Ross if he is release is to have no contact with anyone younger than 18.

Ross' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.