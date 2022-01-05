Charleston man shares memories of fallen Bradley officer

CHARLESTON — For many of the officers who plan to attend the funeral for fallen Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, it is a show of solidarity amid tragedy.

"It's one of the things you're not really prepared for ever and you feel for the family and the other officers in that agency," said Deputy Chief Heath Thornton of the Charleston Police Department. "We just want to show our support and be there for them because we know they do the same for us."

But for Charleston K-9 Officer Kolbi Kraft, it is a chance to honor an officer with whom he worked.

Kraft said he met Rittmanic in 2013 when he was interning at the Bradley Police Department for his law enforcement major at Western Illinois University.

When he heard about the shooting on Dec. 29, Kraft said he reached out to another individual he interned with during that time and was devastated to learn about Rittmanic's passing.

According to prosecutors, Rittmanic and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside of a Comfort Inn when Sullivan shot Bailey in the head after he and Rittmanic knocked on the door of the room where Sullivan and Harris were staying. Sullivan then allegedly shot at Rittmanic, chased her down a hallway and disarmed her with Harris' help before he shot the officer twice with her own gun as she pleaded for her life. Bailey remains in critical condition.

"It's a tight-knit group of people that work there and it's definitely a department that always had my respect and that I care about," Kraft said.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Boubonnais. A funeral will take place at the same chapel on Friday, Jan. 7.

Although he did not have a close relationship with Rittmanic, Kraft said he would, from time to time, have conversations with her about his cousin who she worked with at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and share stories about them working together in the past.

"When I was up there, there was never one bad thing said about Marlene," Kraft said. "As far as honoring her goes, we should follow her by getting more into community-orientated policing and talking people in the community and just getting involved."

