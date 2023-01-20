Child porn, solicitation of a child charges filed against substitute teacher

CHARLESTON — A substitute teacher has been charged in Coles County with indecent solicitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to the Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Hayden D. Miller of Shelbyville was arrested Thursday on a Coles County warrant.

State police described Miller as a teacher in the Shelbyville School District, a representative for which could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon. However, Herald & Review media partner WCIA received a statement from Superintendent Shane Schuricht stating that Miller was a substitute teacher employed by the district and that the arrangement had been terminated.

In the statement, Schuricht said the district was informed of the investigation into Miller on Tuesday, two days before his arrest. The district was informed that the crimes Miller is accused of did not involve students nor did they happen on school district property or at school district events, he said.

Coles County Circuit Court records show that Miller faces two counts of indecent solicitation of a child involving two victims who were 13 years old at the time. The charging documents allege Miller "knowingly discussed an act of sexual conduct" with each of the victims and that the acts took place in or about July 2018.

The child pornography charge states Miller requested and received a photograph taken by one of the victims of her "unclothed pubic area and said image was delivered via compute or cell phone." The charge states the action took place on or about July and August 2018.

In its statement, police encouraged parents of youth who have had inappropriate interactions with Miller to call the State Police at 217-278-5000, or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 217-774-3941.