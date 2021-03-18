City, community groups to host gun buyback, Decatur 'Day of Peace' event April 2

Amid an uptick in gun violence, the city of Decatur and several community groups are partnering together to host a gun buyback event on April 2.

The event, dubbed "Decatur Community Day of Peace," will provide anyone who turns in an unloaded gun with cash no questions asked and no identification required.

The amount of cash given will depend on the style of weapon, with $350 for assault style rifles, $225 for semi-automatic handguns or revolvers, $75 for shotguns, $35 for AR-15 magazines and $25 for semi-automatic magazines.

The guns must be unloaded.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is providing the cash and event is being hosted by all alliance of Decatur churches, the NAACP, the city's Department of Community Development and the Decatur Police Department.

The event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at Community Church of God, 333 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

For more information, call (217) 424-2745.

