Clark County jail escapee taken into custody

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALL — A Westfield man who had escaped from the Clark County Jail was taken back into custody on Sunday, police said.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at about noon Sunday that its deputies safely took wanted fugitive Daniel E Carlisle, 33, into custody. The announcement did not give a location for the arrest.

"We appreciate all the public assistance and the help from so many other agencies and officers," the Sheriff's Office reported. A previous posting stated that multiple agencies had numerous officers working in a couple communities on this case.

The escape had occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday during routine outdoor inmate movement, the department said. At that time, the escapee was reported as being last seen near Second and Ash streets in Marshall heading northwest.