Clark County jail escapee taken into custody

MARSHALL — A Westfield man who had escaped from the Clark County Jail was taken back into custody on Sunday, police said.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at about noon Sunday that its deputies safely took wanted fugitive Daniel E Carlisle, 33, into custody. The announcement did not give a location for the arrest.
"We appreciate all the public assistance and the help from so many other agencies and officers," the Sheriff's Office reported. A previous posting stated that multiple agencies had numerous officers working in a couple communities on this case.
The escape had occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday during routine outdoor inmate movement, the department said. At that time, the escapee was reported as being last seen near Second and Ash streets in Marshall heading northwest.
"Staff immediately secured all remaining inmates and instituted lock down procedures. Immediately all available state and area law enforcement agencies responded to the area with all available resources. Additional personnel were posted at key areas such as the medical center and Marshall Pool, where people were congregated," the Sheriff's Office reported, adding that those agencies also used emergency safety protocols.
The Sheriff's Office reported that Carlisle's criminal history includes domestic violence and motor vehicle thefts, and that he most recently had been in custody for felony traffic offenses. Additional warrants were reportedly issued regarding the escape.
