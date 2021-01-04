Clinton police call off search for hit and run suspect

CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash from Monday afternoon.
Police released a photo asking for help in identifying the car and the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser involved, but later announced they had identified the suspect.
Police say the crash at 2:24 p.m. Monday involved a pedestrian near South Quincy and West Main streets. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Main Street and then north on Grant Street.
Less than an hour after releasing the photo and information, the police released a statement indicating they have identified the driver. No further information was available.
No information was available about injuries to the pedestrian.
