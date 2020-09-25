Cocaine, drug supplies found in Decatur man's apartment, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found in a Decatur man's apartment in the 1400 block of Wellington Way.

Police in court documents said the Decatur and Macon County law enforcement found the narcotics and supplies in the 46-year-old's home while executing a search warrant.

That included a digital scale, a box of sandwich bags and a container of the supplement Creatine, all of which police say are commonly used with street level narcotic distribution, according to a sworn affidavit. The search also yielded 0.8 grams of cocaine and $350 in U.S. currency in jacket pockets, police say.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man was released on $5,000 bond, placing the initial bail amount at $50,000.

Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office showed he has a prior felony conviction.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.