Cocaine, Glock found in home occupied by Decatur man and woman, police say
DECATUR— Police say the occupants of a residence in the 900 block of South Stone Street are facing preliminary drug and firearm charges after detectives discovered crack cocaine and a Glock handgun inside.

Court documents say police had a search warrant for the house in an attempt to apprehend the 29-year-old man they found inside. Police also took a 32-year-old woman into custody.

Police reported finding about 2.9 grams of crack cocaine in a plastic bag on a bedroom dresser. A sworn affidavit by police says the dresser contained both men's and women's clothing and a digital scale "with a white residue on it" was located among the men's side.

A document addressed to the 29-year-old was found in the same bedroom as the hidden scale and further investigation led detectives to find a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the basement, police say.

Court documents also mentions the utility billing for the residence is listed under the 32-year-old woman's name.

Police say both suspects denied knowing about the cocaine in the bedroom and the 29-year-old told officers he knew nothing about the basement firearm.

They were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening sharing a preliminary charge of manufacturing and delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine. The man was also booked on possession of a weapon by a felon and the woman was booked on possession of a firearm with no FOID.

A check of jail records Friday evening showed the woman was held on $100,000 bail and the man on $150,000, meaning $10,000 and $15,000 are the required payments to be released, respectively. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

