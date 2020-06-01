You are the owner of this article.
Cocaine, handgun found in Decatur man's house during search, police say
Cocaine, handgun found in Decatur man's house during search, police say

DECATUR — Police say cocaine and a handgun were found early Saturday in a Decatur man's home in the 3800 block of East Grand Avenue.

Court documents say the 34-year-old man gave police permission to search his home, leading to the discovery of a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun in his bedroom closet ceiling, multiple bags of cocaine totaling 1.7 grams, approximately $5,200 and two digital scales, documents say.

Police went to the home after a 911 call reported individuals threatening each other with a gun. According to a sworn affidavit, drug paraphernalia was located "in plain view" after officers arrived and before the house was searched. 

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on Saturday morning on preliminary charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

A check of jail records show he was released Saturday on $7,500 bond, meaning bail was set at $75,000. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

