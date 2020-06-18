Cody Burries pleads guilty to Decatur murder, gets 18-year prison sentence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Cody M. Burries was sentenced to 18 years in prison for inflicting fatal gunshot wounds on a victim in the parking lot of a Decatur bar more than a year ago.

Burries had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges in the April 7, 2019, murder of 32-year-old Marcel Whitfield outside Feeling Lucky Lounge & Package, 3775 North Woodford St..

His case had been scheduled for trial in July, but Burries, 31, opted to take a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders. Burries appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on June 10 and pleaded guilty to a newly-filed count of second degree murder. Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Mike Baggett agreed to drop three alternate charges of first degree murder against Burries and a further charge accusing him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Judge Phoebe Bowers accepted the plea change and dismissed the dropped charges. She ordered the 18 year sentence to be served at 50 percent, which means Burries will get day-for-day credit. She also gave him credit for time spent in jail from May 11, 2019 until June 9 of this year.