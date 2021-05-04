Cold-blooded killer or injured victim? Decatur jury will decide

Macon County Circuit Court had been ready to begin his murder trial in September but Judge James Coryell halted proceedings after defense attorney Monroe McWard said his client had suddenly divulged new information.

The previous defense had been that Anderson had been “jumped” at the restaurant but, on the eve of the earlier trial, McWard said Anderson told him he had in fact been acting in self-defense during the shoot-out. McWard said the change of story meant he needed more time to hunt down witnesses and evidence.

Decatur Police detectives said their investigation painted a picture of Hairston arriving at the restaurant to trade illegal guns with another Decatur man, the then 18-year-old Jaquarius L. West. The two men had gone to the restaurant bathroom to do the deal, police said, and then Hairston had been ambushed by Anderson when he burst in after West stepped out.

In opening statements to the jury at Tuesday’s trial hearing, McWard didn't specifically mention self-defense but instead said he would argue that his client wasn't the shooter at all.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“... We don’t dispute that Matthew Anderson was shot, not just once, not just twice, but four or five times… in this hailstorm of bullets,” added McWard, who is presenting the defense with fellow attorney Mark Kevin Wykoff Sr.