Cold-blooded killer or injured victim? Decatur jury will decide
Cold-blooded killer or injured victim? Decatur jury will decide

DECATUR — A jury is listening to evidence to decide whether Matthew A. Anderson Jr., shot four times and nearly killed himself, is a victim or really a cold-blooded murderer who emerged injured but victorious from a shootout in a Decatur restaurant bathroom that left another man fatally wounded.

Anderson, 22, denies four alternate murder counts in the Jan. 4, 2019, death of 18-year-old Curtis T. Hairston. Police had found Hairston slumped against a booth after he had staggered out of the restrooms of the former Long John Silver's restaurant in front of staff and customers; he would die after being rushed to hospital.

Anderson’s trial, expected to last up to three days, got underway Tuesday after day-long jury selection Monday. But this isn’t the defendant’s first brush at trying to clear his name.

Macon County Circuit Court had been ready to begin his murder trial in September but Judge James Coryell halted proceedings after defense attorney Monroe McWard said his client had suddenly divulged new information.

Long John Silver's shooting

Decatur officer are seen talking inside Long John Silver's, 701 W. Eldorado St., as they investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in early 2019. 

The previous defense had been that Anderson had been “jumped” at the restaurant but, on the eve of the earlier trial, McWard said Anderson told him he had in fact been acting in self-defense during the shoot-out. McWard said the change of story meant he needed more time to hunt down witnesses and evidence.

Decatur Police detectives said their investigation painted a picture of Hairston arriving at the restaurant to trade illegal guns with another Decatur man, the then 18-year-old Jaquarius L. West. The two men had gone to the restaurant bathroom to do the deal, police said, and then Hairston had been ambushed by Anderson when he burst in after West stepped out.

In opening statements to the jury at Tuesday’s trial hearing, McWard didn't specifically mention self-defense but instead said he would argue that his client wasn't the shooter at all.

“... We don’t dispute that Matthew Anderson was shot, not just once, not just twice, but four or five times… in this hailstorm of bullets,” added McWard, who is presenting the defense with fellow attorney Mark Kevin Wykoff Sr.

“...But what we do dispute is that Matthew Anderson was the shooter. Because notwithstanding what you may think, there is no clear picture of Matthew Anderson with a gun.”

McWard said surveillance camera footage does not condemn Anderson and that eye witness information the jury will hear is uncertain and unreliable.

Prosecutors claim just the opposite: that the evidence against Anderson as a brutal killer is clear and compelling. Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Katherine Dowis, presenting the case with fellow ASA Tammy Wagoner, said police investigation, eye-witness statements and the surveillance footage paint a very clear picture of the defendant as an injured killer.

Describing the tape the jurors will watch, Dowis added: “You will see the defendant charge into the bathroom, pulling a gun out of his pocket… then shots are fired… You will see Mr. Hairston stumble from the bathroom and fall to the floor…”

The trial continues.

Jacquarius L. West, 20, also denies murder charges and his case is set for a pretrial hearing June 24.

+1 
Anderson

Anderson. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

