Coles Co. sheriff's correctional officer charged with sexual conduct with female inmate

Evidence so far shows one incident of sexual conduct between Golding and the woman, Danley also said. He added that the investigation is continuing and other charges could result if more evidence is found to support them.

Attorney Todd Reardon is representing Golding. Contacted Saturday, Reardon said Golding is maintaining his innocence; he wouldn’t comment further, saying he hasn’t seen the charges or received other information about the case yet.

Golding was still in custody on Saturday and is being housed at the Douglas County jail.

The sheriff’s office news release said Golding was placed on administrative leave when office officials became aware of the allegations.

The release said the sheriff’s office is taking the allegation “very seriously” and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

