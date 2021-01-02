Coles Co. sheriff's correctional officer charged with sexual conduct with female inmate

CHARLESTON — A Coles County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested Thursday and is accused of sexual conduct with a female jail inmate.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said officials became aware of the allegations against officer Anthony Golding on Tuesday.
The office contacted Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday, it said.
Sheriff’s office officials weren’t available for comment Saturday and the news release referred questions to the Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Contacted Saturday, State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said Golding has been charged with custodial sexual misconduct, a felony offense. The charges accuse Golding of engaging in intercourse with the woman while she was in custody on Dec. 15 or 16.
There’s currently no evidence of force used but by law a person in custody can’t legally consent to sex with a supervising officer, Danley said.
He wouldn’t say how the incident was discovered but said there are “independent witnesses outside of the alleged victim.”
Evidence so far shows one incident of sexual conduct between Golding and the woman, Danley also said. He added that the investigation is continuing and other charges could result if more evidence is found to support them.
Attorney Todd Reardon is representing Golding. Contacted Saturday, Reardon said Golding is maintaining his innocence; he wouldn’t comment further, saying he hasn’t seen the charges or received other information about the case yet.
Golding was still in custody on Saturday and is being housed at the Douglas County jail.
The sheriff’s office news release said Golding was placed on administrative leave when office officials became aware of the allegations.
The release said the sheriff’s office is taking the allegation “very seriously” and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.
Top 10 stories of 2020 from the Herald & Review
The top 10 stories of 2020 from the Herald & Review
The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think the top stories of the year were? Comment here.
The Herald & Review's No. 10 story of 2020: Neighborhood revitalization top Decatur priority; but how to get there?
The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think the top stories of the year were?
2020 was a year for tumultuous elections, and elections that never seem to end.
Soy City residents have shown they're willing to fight to preserve local history.
The Herald & Review's No. 6 story of 2020: Decatur schools navigate remote learning, prepare to return
The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. No. 6: How Decatur schools navigate remote learning, designed a plan to return in person and continued with the BOLD facilities plan.
The Herald & Review's No. 5 story of 2020: Sports, locally and nationally, hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
The bleachers were empty as COVID sidelined most high school sports in 2020.
Fairs, festivals, shows and concerts rely on people, and lots of them, for survival.
The Herald & Review's No. 3 story of 2020: Economic impact of COVID-19 followed new minimum wage increase
Among the significant impacts COVID-19 has had on the economy, Central Illinois residents also adjusted to a minimum wage hike during 2020.
Protesters in Decatur joined those across the country in calling for change after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.