Coles County jury acquits man of beating other who fondled self near children

CHARLESTON — A jury apparently believed a man was stopping a crime when he beat another man he found masturbating in front of two children.
The jury returned a not guilty verdict against Jesse A. Baird, who never denied beating the other man after finding him fondling himself in front of the children, ages 1 and 2, at a Mattoon apartment last year.
Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley called the other man's action "deplorable" but described what Baird did as "vigilante justice."
But defense attorney Duane Deters argued to the jury that Baird was justified because he was defending the children against a crime taking place.
An adult exposing themselves to children can lead to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony offense.
Whether the other man might be prosecuted for the crime is yet to be seen, Danley said.
He said that's largely because a woman who was in the room at the time of the incident has refused to cooperate as a witness. Also, the man who was beaten can't currently be located, he added.
The jury deliberated for just less than two hours before returning its verdict at the end of a two-day trial.
Baird, 30, was arrested on Oct. 1 after the beating was reported at Sunrise Apartments, 1817 S. Ninth St., Mattoon.
He didn't testify during the trial but the jury heard a recording of his interview with police. During the interview, Baird admitted hitting the other man with a floor lamp after discovering what he was doing.
Baird also hit and kicked the other man after he was unconscious, the trial evidence indicated. The other man suffered fractures and other injuries and spent about a month in the hospital, according to the evidence.
Also during the trial, a woman who was at the apartment testified and confirmed seeing the other man exposed. The other woman who Danley described as uncooperative didn't testify.
While the jury didn't hear from the victim of the beating, it did learn that he has a pending arrest warrant in the state of Indiana.
After the trial, Danley said the case "was always a close call" and he acknowledged that Baird was trying to protect the children. The extent of his actions and the other man's injuries seemed unreasonable and led to the decision to prosecute Baird, he said.
The man's unknown whereabouts and the woman's lack of cooperation mean there's no way to prove that the children actually saw the man masturbating, Danley said.
That means "I don't have enough now" to pursue charges against the other man but said he plans to review the issue.
Danley said he'd welcome Baird's cooperation with that review. Deters said he hasn't spoken to Baird about that so he didn't know if Baird would be agreeable to that.