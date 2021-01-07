Confiscated gun lead to Decatur man's arrest on preliminary gun sale, drug charges

DECATUR — Police say the tracing of a confiscated firearm led to a Decatur man facing preliminary charges regarding an illegal firearm sale and cannabis possession.
Court documents say the serial number of a handgun traced back to the man, 26. The gun was taken from a suspect who had "contact" with Decatur police in late-September, documents say.
A sworn affidavit said the 26-year-old was questioned about firearm purchases Wednesday afternoon after turning himself in on a Macon County warrant involving an unrelated retail theft charge.
During questioning, police say the man admitted to selling a handgun to an individual that he knew didn't have a valid FOID card, according to the affidavit.
The 26-year-old said the firearm he sold was different than the Taurus G2C 9mm police confiscated in September, police say.
Police say the 26-year-old delivered the gun to the individual at a Decatur residence and sold it for cash equal to how much a firearm would cost at a Decatur retail store in 2020.
On Wednesday, police conducted a warranted search of the man's house and found approximately 73 grams of cannabis, a digital scale, $2,100 in cash and an empty Springfield Armory handgun box with three magazines in the basement, court documents say.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday evening on preliminary charges on manufacture and delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis and unlawful purchase of a firearm. Jail records on Thursday afternoon showed he was held on $70,000 bail, meaning $7,000 bond is required for release.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
