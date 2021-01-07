Confiscated gun lead to Decatur man's arrest on preliminary gun sale, drug charges

DECATUR — Police say the tracing of a confiscated firearm led to a Decatur man facing preliminary charges regarding an illegal firearm sale and cannabis possession.

Court documents say the serial number of a handgun traced back to the man, 26. The gun was taken from a suspect who had "contact" with Decatur police in late-September, documents say.

A sworn affidavit said the 26-year-old was questioned about firearm purchases Wednesday afternoon after turning himself in on a Macon County warrant involving an unrelated retail theft charge.

During questioning, police say the man admitted to selling a handgun to an individual that he knew didn't have a valid FOID card, according to the affidavit.

The 26-year-old said the firearm he sold was different than the Taurus G2C 9mm police confiscated in September, police say.

Police say the 26-year-old delivered the gun to the individual at a Decatur residence and sold it for cash equal to how much a firearm would cost at a Decatur retail store in 2020.