Controlling boyfriend whips and strangles Decatur woman, police say
Controlling boyfriend whips and strangles Decatur woman, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man, portrayed in a police affidavit as a cruel control freak who punished his girlfriend with belt whips and strangulation if she displeased him in any way, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery.

The Decatur police affidavit quotes the 21-year-old victim as describing her boyfriend of 10 months seeking to control every aspect of life and dishing out painful punishments if he didn’t get his way.

“(She) advised that he requires her to take photographs of herself clocking into work, clocking out of work, and record herself walking home from work,” said Officer Kimberly Chaney, who arrested the boyfriend.

“(The victim) advised that he takes her to cash her paycheck and holds onto her money, requiring her to ask for money when she needs it.

The woman told police that the 23-year-old man struck her more than 10 times with a belt on Thursday after she said she wanted to pick up her paycheck from work and he told her it could wait until the next day.

“(She) showed officers numerous bruises on her legs, back, arms, shoulders,” said Chaney. “She had bruising all over her body that appeared to be in different stages of healing as they were different colors.”

The woman also showed officers a bite mark from her boyfriend and facial bruising from being whipped with a belt buckle. She described being throttled to the point where her body went limp and her eyes began to roll back into her head in an attack inflicted the day before the latest belt-whipping.

Kimberly said the man admitted he has “been physical” with his girlfriend but refused to get into details. “(He) admitted that he needs anger management and assistance with his addiction to alcohol,” said the officer.

The man was also booked on a further preliminary charge of domestic battery. Macon County Jail records show he is free after posting $1,000 bond on a bail of $10,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $50,000.

His bail conditions forbid him from having any contact with the woman. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

