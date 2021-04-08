 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Convicted Decatur child rapist could face 180-year sentence
0 comments
breaking top story

Convicted Decatur child rapist could face 180-year sentence

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Jurors deliberated for most of a day before returning with a verdict Thursday morning that Jarquez A. Hobbs was guilty of the home invasion and rape of a 5-year-old Decatur girl.

Hobbs, 24, could face up to 180 years in prison and Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 13.

The trial had got underway Tuesday and it was clear the verdict would depend on whether the jury believed the forensic evidence against Hobbs — who denied three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and a charge of home invasion — was convincing enough.

Peoria man pleads not guilty to child sex assault, home invasion charges in Decatur

The jury started their deliberations at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday and returned their guilty verdicts at 10:06 a.m. Thursday.

Special prosecutor Kate Kurtz had described Decatur Police finding fingerprints on a window frame of the child’s Decatur apartment home after she was attacked around 5 a.m. Aug. 5, 2019. A medical examination of the child later produced partial DNA evidence that fit Hobbs’s DNA profile but would also match “thousands of other people alive today” in the words of defense attorney, Caleb Brown.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“...This isn’t like ‘CSI’ or those TV shows where they say ‘Oh, this is a 100% match, it must be him,’” Brown had told the jurors. “We don’t believe that is what the evidence shows.”

Macon woman gets 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 boys

But Kurtz had argued that the fingerprint and DNA evidence was more than enough to convict Hobbs beyond a reasonable doubt, and the jurors had clearly accepted that Decatur Police and the prosecutor had built a convincing case. Kurtz had also pointed out Hobbs’s mother lived in the same apartment building as the victim on East Condit Street and, as the apartments were mirror images of each other, he knew the layout in advance when he broke in hunting for a victim.

She said the terrified girl had been carried into her living room while her Mom and her Mom’s boyfriend slept in a nearby bedroom before being raped and forced to perform sex acts. “And after this defendant was done sexually assaulting (her), he told her she was no good to him anymore, kissed her on the cheek and waltzed out of the backdoor…” Kurtz had added.

Brown told the jury he was not going to dispute details about the terrible assault on the child and how it happened. He based his defense on the identity of the perpetrator, and pleaded with the jury to look at the forensic details with the assumption that Hobbs was 100% innocent unless it could be definitively proved otherwise.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Hobbs, Jarquez

Hobbs

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID halts Huntington's addiction crisis progress

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News