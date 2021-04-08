Convicted Decatur child rapist could face 180-year sentence

But Kurtz had argued that the fingerprint and DNA evidence was more than enough to convict Hobbs beyond a reasonable doubt, and the jurors had clearly accepted that Decatur Police and the prosecutor had built a convincing case. Kurtz had also pointed out Hobbs’s mother lived in the same apartment building as the victim on East Condit Street and, as the apartments were mirror images of each other, he knew the layout in advance when he broke in hunting for a victim.

She said the terrified girl had been carried into her living room while her Mom and her Mom’s boyfriend slept in a nearby bedroom before being raped and forced to perform sex acts. “And after this defendant was done sexually assaulting (her), he told her she was no good to him anymore, kissed her on the cheek and waltzed out of the backdoor…” Kurtz had added.

Brown told the jury he was not going to dispute details about the terrible assault on the child and how it happened. He based his defense on the identity of the perpetrator, and pleaded with the jury to look at the forensic details with the assumption that Hobbs was 100% innocent unless it could be definitively proved otherwise.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.