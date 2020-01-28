Convicted Decatur child sex offender receives four-year prison sentence

Kurtz told the judge she had no doubt Marquis’s wife and friends who testified to his good character were telling the truth as they saw it. She described Marquis as a stealthy predator who carefully hid his appetite for sexually abusing kids. She said that is why the parents of the victims thought their boys would be safe on regular visits to his home.

“And instead they were not safe,” said Kurtz. “They were preyed on for years.”

Marquis, sitting hunched forward in a wheelchair, said he wanted to address the court but appeared to struggle for words. He told the judge he’d always had a clean record and had never been arrested before this incident. “Now I’ve been in jail for over a year,” he added.

Defending, Steve Jones pleaded for mercy and also emphasized his client’s clean “not even a traffic ticket” record. He described Marquis as a man in poor health who wants to go home to his family.

“We’re talking about a 68-year-old man who has suffered at least two strokes, has had colon cancer, has a pacemaker ...” said Jones. “And he’s on antidepressants because of depression.” Jones said “warehousing him” in a prison cell would not benefit Marquis or society.