Convicted Decatur sex offender fails in bid to overturn verdict or win new trial
DECATUR — A bid by Mark A. Marquis to overturn his sexual assault convictions or win a new trial was denied at a Macon County Circuit Court hearing Wednesday.

Judge Erick Hubbard made the rulings before scheduling a sentencing hearing for Jan. 28. Marquis, 68, faces anything from probation to spending up to seven years in jail after a jury trial convicted him Oct. 23 on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two boys younger than 10.

The same jury had also acquitted the Decatur man of three additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault after the three-day trial. Arguing before the judge Wednesday, defense counsel Steve Jones said the jury might have found Marquis innocent of all charges if they had been allowed to hear more information about his lack of sexual desire.

Jones said the court erred in not allowing testimony from Marquis’ wife who could have convinced the jury her husband, who sat in court in a wheelchair, had lost his sex drive, especially after suffering a stroke. “... Based upon her observations, he was incapable of having sex or even initiating sexual relations between her and him,” Jones said.

He said the jury, which was hung at one point in its deliberations, might have been swayed by the wife’s views. “I think they should have been allowed to hear her testimony; I think it’s relevant and I think it’s exactly on point,” Jones added.

Additionally, he argued that the date range given for the sexual assaults was too vague to allow for an effective defense. Of the boys involved (one now in his 20s, the other a teenager), one group of offenses was stated as occurring between August 2009 and June 2011, and another between April 2005 and April 2009.

“... The range of dates set forth in the information was so broad that the defense was incapable of providing or preparing an adequate defense,” said Jones.

But the judge had agreed with the counter arguments of Assistant State’s Attorney Kate Kurtz. Dealing with the sex issue, she said the testimony from the spouse was rightly excluded because it was irrelevant to the charges in front of the court. “And the defendant himself was allowed to testify that he didn’t have sexual desires, that he couldn’t get an erection,” she added, arguing that the jury got to hear all about his lack of libido.

As for the date range of the charges, Kurtz said the prosecution doesn’t have to cite precise dates under law, but can list a date range, especially in child sex cases.

“The people are not required to prove that an offense happened on a specific date; the people are only required to prove that the offense occurred,” she said.

