Convicted Decatur sex offender fails in bid to overturn verdict or win new trial

Additionally, he argued that the date range given for the sexual assaults was too vague to allow for an effective defense. Of the boys involved (one now in his 20s, the other a teenager), one group of offenses was stated as occurring between August 2009 and June 2011, and another between April 2005 and April 2009.

“... The range of dates set forth in the information was so broad that the defense was incapable of providing or preparing an adequate defense,” said Jones.

But the judge had agreed with the counter arguments of Assistant State’s Attorney Kate Kurtz. Dealing with the sex issue, she said the testimony from the spouse was rightly excluded because it was irrelevant to the charges in front of the court. “And the defendant himself was allowed to testify that he didn’t have sexual desires, that he couldn’t get an erection,” she added, arguing that the jury got to hear all about his lack of libido.

As for the date range of the charges, Kurtz said the prosecution doesn’t have to cite precise dates under law, but can list a date range, especially in child sex cases.

“The people are not required to prove that an offense happened on a specific date; the people are only required to prove that the offense occurred,” she said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

