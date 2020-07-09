Convicted sexual predator denies charges he distributed child porn in Decatur

DECATUR — Convicted sexual predator Christopher L. Bailey has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of possession and distribution of child pornography in Decatur.
Bailey, 39, is also denying two charges that, as a registered sex offender, he filed false information. Prosecutors allege he used social media accounts he had not revealed to police as part of the sexual offender reporting requirements.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Bailey was arrested June 2 after detectives received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Google and the Snapchat photo-based instant message service.
Detective Todd Koester described Bailey’s pornographic pictures as depicting girls as young as 4 or 7 performing sex acts and being raped by adults.
“...The above mentioned images of child pornography were shown to Christopher Bailey and he admitted to viewing and sending the images on various cell phones that he utilizes to access the Internet,” said Koester.
“Christopher Bailey admitted to utilizing the Internet and social media applications to chat with people in which he would sometimes send and receive child pornography.”
Koester said Bailey is classed as a sexual predator after being convicted in California in June 2008 of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving children aged 5 and 6. He was given a five-year prison sentence and required to register as a sex offender for life.
Koester said Bailey was arrested in Decatur in October for violation of the sexual offender registration rules and was sentenced to 24 months probation and jailed for 48 days, the custodial sentence cancelled out by credit for time already spent in jail awaiting trial. His crime was failing to register a change of address within three days.
Bailey was arraigned on the new charges July 1 and the case was placed on the trial list of Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith. A pre-trial hearing is set for Aug. 11.
Bailey is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $300,000, meaning he must post $30,000 to be released. If he makes bail, he is ordered by the court not to have any contact with anyone aged under 18.
