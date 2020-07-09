Convicted sexual predator denies charges he distributed child porn in Decatur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Convicted sexual predator Christopher L. Bailey has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of possession and distribution of child pornography in Decatur.

Bailey, 39, is also denying two charges that, as a registered sex offender, he filed false information. Prosecutors allege he used social media accounts he had not revealed to police as part of the sexual offender reporting requirements.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Bailey was arrested June 2 after detectives received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Google and the Snapchat photo-based instant message service.

Detective Todd Koester described Bailey’s pornographic pictures as depicting girls as young as 4 or 7 performing sex acts and being raped by adults.

“...The above mentioned images of child pornography were shown to Christopher Bailey and he admitted to viewing and sending the images on various cell phones that he utilizes to access the Internet,” said Koester.

“Christopher Bailey admitted to utilizing the Internet and social media applications to chat with people in which he would sometimes send and receive child pornography.”