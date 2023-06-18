DECATUR — Police are appealing for the public’s help to catch what they suspect may be the same team of thieves responsible for a string of burglaries targeting Decatur businesses over the weekend.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department, speaking Sunday, said reports were still being assessed but guessed perhaps a dozen different stores had been hit.

He said the area involved covered some 15 blocks from Woodford Street and East Pershing Road all the way towards the Brettwood Village Shopping Center.

The break-ins appeared to have started between late Friday night and early Saturday, with another rash of them early Sunday.

“The method is consistent as far as making entry by breaking windows and glass doors, things like that,” said Rolfs. “But there is no consistent type of business that has been targeted, it’s all just in the same area and the same manner of break-in.

“It’s pretty brazen to do something like this, especially all in the same location.”

Rolfs said detectives were working the case and lists of the damage done and what was stolen were still being worked on. He appealed for anyone who saw the crimes or has information about them to come forward and help the cops catch the criminals responsible.

“We as a community have to appreciate the businesses that are operating in our community and providing services and goods to us,” said Rolfs. “Let’s take care of them like we ask them to take care of us.”

Call the police direct at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

