Coroner called to crime scene in Decatur
Coroner called to crime scene in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating an incident Friday morning at a home near the intersection of East Hickory and North Woodford streets.

A Herald & Review reporter at the scene said a Macon County Coroner’s Office vehicle backed into the driveway of the home which was the focus of police officers both inside and out. Multiple police vehicles also are on the scene.

Onlookers were noticeably shaken after a body was removed from the home, the reporter said.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said he could release no information until an autopsy is done. 

This story will be updated.

