Coroner: Decatur man, 31, dies in surgery for gunshot wound

DECATUR — A 31-year-old Decatur man found shot in the chest early Sunday morning died while in surgery, the Macon County coroner's office said.
Police said earlier Sunday that they found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 100 block of South 17th Street, but officers had information indicating that the shooting took place elsewhere.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said he was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m. in the surgical unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he was "undergoing surgical intervention for gunshot trauma." Police are still investigating the circumstances of his death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, Day said. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Earlier Sunday, Decatur Police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the man's injuries were considered life-threatening. He said police found the victim after being called at 5:34 a.m. to do a welfare check on a man who was in a vehicle and bleeding from the chest.
The victim also had been present at an earlier incident of shots fired around 3:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Oakland, Copeland said. No injuries were reported during that incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Copeland said no further information would be released at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about either shooting incident to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734, or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
