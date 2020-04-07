Coroner: Decatur man had 'multiple gunshot wounds'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — An autopsy Decatur homicide victim Devin Slater shows he was shot down in a hail of bullets.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a statement Tuesday that Slater had “multiple gunshot wounds … to the head, arm and to the torso.”

The 36-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon near 8 Montgomery Place. Decatur police had issued an arrest warrant later that day on first-degree murder charges for Bryant K. Bunch, 44, who surrendered himself to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Macon County Jail records show Bunch remained in custody Tuesday night on a preliminary charge of first degree murder. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Bail is set at $1 million which means Bunch most post $100,000 to be released.

