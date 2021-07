Coroner identifies Decatur stabbing victim

DECATUR — The Macon County coroner on Tuesday released the identity of the victim in Monday's fatal stabbing at West Eldorado and North Union streets​.

He is Anthony A. Jones, 34, of Decatur, Coroner Michael Day said in a statement.

Decatur police found Jones with a stab wound to the neck at about 6:30 a.m. Monday. He later died at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The suspect, Paul D. Outland, 54, was arrested in the 1300 block of North 18th Street, the police said.

Police said it was not a random act and that Jones and Outland knew each other.

Outland faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, police said. Preliminary charges are reviewed by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

