Coroner identifies man killed in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Authorities have identified the 40-year-old man who was fatally shot Saturday night.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Ernest Durham died at 11:05 p.m., shortly after his arrival at the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. Day said additional details regarding Durham's injuries would be released following an autopsy.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the 700 block of West Grand Avenue after a report of shots being fired, Sgt. Steven Carroll said.

As officers responded to the scene, Durham and a 21-year-old Decatur man arrived at DMH by private vehicle. A third victim, a 31-year-old Decatur woman, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Carroll said.

Carroll said the two other victims were treated and remained in stable condition Sunday morning.

Decatur Police Department detectives responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process the scene, he said.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2736) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).

