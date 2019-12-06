You are the owner of this article.
Coroner identifies man shot in Decatur motel; investigation pending
DECATUR — The Macon County Coroner has identified the 21-year-old man who died after being shot at the Decatur Inn on Thursday. 

Jayson Goodbred of Decatur was pronounced dead 7:50 p.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from Macon County Coroner Michael Day. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington. Day said the autopsy would "help substantiate investigative issues and assist in affixing an exact cause of death." 

Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police said Thursday that officers responded at 1:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the Decatur Inn, 3035 N. Water St. The victim later identified as Goodbred showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries were described as life-threatening at the time. 

Carroll confirmed that the shooting took place inside of a room at the motel, but other details were not available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers (217) 423-TIPS (8477) or (217) 424-2734.

Police could not immediately be reached for an update on the case Friday afternoon. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

