Coroner identifies victim of Wednesday shooting in Decatur

DECATUR — One person is dead and two others were wounded in a Wednesday night shooting, police said.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the deceased as Nicholas O. Demmer, 35, of Decatur. He said Demmer was found by Decatur police in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of East Wood Street at approximately 10:19 p.m.

Day said a gunshot trauma was noted during a preliminary investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Bloomington.

Police said two men, ages 31 and 23, also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local a hospital by a private vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing, with the processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

