Coroner identifies Warrensburg shooting victim

The 41-year-old woman shot to death the night before Thanksgiving has been identified as Tabitha M. Lourash, of Warrensburg.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Lourash was pronounced dead in her home, 245 N. Durfee St., on Wednesday.
Authorities previously said a 57-year-old man was found "barely responsive" at the scene from an apparently gunshot wound. The man, who was not identified, has been taken to an out-of-county trauma center, Day said Thursday.
Macon County Sheriff Jim Root previously said deputies were sent at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Warrensburg, "regarding a possible domestic violence situation." Additional calls were received advising that multiple gunshots were heard from the same residence, Root said.
Deputies entered the residence to find the woman later identified as Lourash and the man, who was hospitalized. "The male subject is the sole suspect and is in custody for murder," Root said.
Day said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the McLean County coroner's morgue in Bloomington.
The Warrensburg Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are investigating, Day said.
