Coroner's jury rules that 2 Decatur shooting deaths were homicides

DECATUR — A Macon County Coroner’s jury returned homicide verdicts Wednesday in the cases of two Decatur men, Jayson A. Goodbred and Tommy King III, who were shot to death in separate incidents.

Goodbred, 21, died Dec. 5 at a room in the Decatur Inn. Decatur police arrested 17-year-old Bryant A. L. Lowe in the case and Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott has charged Lowe as an adult, accusing him of involuntary manslaughter and the reckless discharge of a firearm.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Lowe was handling a gun in the hotel room when it discharged, fatally wounding Goodbred. Avery E. Drake, Goodbred’s 20-year-old brother, is facing a charge of obstruction in the same case.

King died the night of Nov. 28, cut down by multiple gunshots in the area of East Cantrell Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Commenting on that case, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said there have been no arrests so far in this killing.